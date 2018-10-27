Former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana dies at 82

New Delhi, Oct 27: Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana died in Delhi on Saturday night after prolonged illness. He was 82.

Khurana had been in a coma for the past few years due to a brain stroke. His eldest son, Vimal Khurana, had also recently died of heart attack.

Madan Lal Khurana served as Chief Minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996. He also served as Governor of Rajasthan in 2004. He was a member of Rashtriya Swayansevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Khurana was born on October 15, 1936 in Lyallpur, Punjab province in British India, now called Faisalabad. Khurana's family migrated to Delhi after Partition. Madan Lal Khurana had a bachelor's degree from Delhi University's Kirori Mal College.

"My heartfelt condolences to the BJP parivar and the family of our beloved former Chief Minister of Delhi & veteran BJP leader Shri Madan Lal Khurana ji who passed away today after prolonged illness. My thoughts and prayers are with his near & dear ones. May his soul rest in peace," Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

"Saddened to learn of the demise of veteran leader Sh Madan Lal Khurrana ji," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.