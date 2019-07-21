  • search
    Former Delhi BJP President Mange Ram Garg passes away at 82

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 21: Former Delhi BJP President Mange Ram Garg passed away at 7.30 am on Sunday, reported ANI. He was undergoing treatment at Balaji Action Hospital. He was 82.

    Garg was elected to the assembly in 2003. He had joined active politics comparatively late but had taken massive strides in the ensuing years. He registered his first political win of note back in 2003 when he won from the Wazirpur assembly constituency.

    In the next Assembly election - in 2008, Garg lost to Congress' Hari Shanker Gupta but by a very slim margin of about three thousand votes. Since, he was entrusted with many significant responsibilities of BJP in Delhi. Under him, BJP registered strong performances in local municipal body elections as well.

    Sheila Dikshit passes away

    Mange Ram Garg married Angoori. He had five sons and a daughter. He studied till class 10. Garg's death comes a day after former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's demise. Dikshit died following a cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 81.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condoled the demise of veteran BJP leader Mange Ram Garg, saying he played an important role strengthening the party in Delhi. The former Delhi BJP president passed away here after prolonged illness.

    "Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi," the prime minister tweeted.

    Modi said Garg's demise was saddening and his thoughts are with his family and supporters.

