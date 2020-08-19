Former Congress IT Cell head Divya Spandana emerges after hiatus to mock PM-Cares

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Former Congress IT Cell head Divya Spandana aka Ramya made a comeback on Twitter to mock PM Modi and current dispensation over PM Cares, ending her over a year-long hiatus.

She made the comeback with a reply to Union Minister Jitendra Singh's tweet on the Supreme Court verdict on the PM Cares Fund.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh had tweeted: "Supreme Court of India upholds the validity of #PMCaresFund . Refuses to instruct Govt to transfer fund to NDRF . Hope that should send out a message...loud and clear."

Reacting, Spandana wrote: "Clear as daylight- dal mein definitely kuch kaala hai."

Ramya had deactivated her Twitter profile last year after the Congress received a drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.Her last tweet was on June 1, 2019.

Spandana had led the Congress's social media campaign during the just-concluded Lok Sabha election, in which the grand old party managed to bag only 52 seats, eight more than what it had secured in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

People close to the former MP and actress said she was taking a break from politics for some time. However, she returned to the screen in October 2019 with a Telugu movie titled Dil Ka Raja.

The Congress MP, who had taken a long break from social media, is back by posting pictures of herself which is good news for her fans.