Former CMs of Jammu and Kashmir have now been rid of their perks

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 03: The government has withdrawn privileges and perks to former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. This includes rent free accommodation.

This perk was being availed by former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nahi Azad.

Under Section 3-C of the State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984, former chief ministers were entitled for rent free accommodation, expenditure to the limit of Rs 35,000 per annum, free telephone calls up to Rs 48,000 per year, free electricity to the extent of Rs 1,500 a month, car, medical facilities, petrol and driver.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in this Act, a member who is entitled to a pension under this Act and who has served as Chief Minister of the State, shall be entitled to a car, petrol, medical facilities, driver, rent-free furnished accommodation, expenditure to the limit of Rs 35,000 per annum for furnishing of the residential accommodation, free telephone calls up to the value of Rs 48,000 per annum, free electricity to the extent of Rs 1500 per month etc," Section 3( C) of the Act says.

The decision to withdraw these facilities comes after the Centre abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.