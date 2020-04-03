  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former CMs of Jammu and Kashmir have now been rid of their perks

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 03: The government has withdrawn privileges and perks to former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. This includes rent free accommodation.

    This perk was being availed by former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nahi Azad.

    Former CMs of Jammu and Kashmir have now been rid of their perks

    Under Section 3-C of the State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984, former chief ministers were entitled for rent free accommodation, expenditure to the limit of Rs 35,000 per annum, free telephone calls up to Rs 48,000 per year, free electricity to the extent of Rs 1,500 a month, car, medical facilities, petrol and driver.

    First death in Kashmir: 65-year-old religious preacher dies of coronavirus

    "Notwithstanding anything contained in this Act, a member who is entitled to a pension under this Act and who has served as Chief Minister of the State, shall be entitled to a car, petrol, medical facilities, driver, rent-free furnished accommodation, expenditure to the limit of Rs 35,000 per annum for furnishing of the residential accommodation, free telephone calls up to the value of Rs 48,000 per annum, free electricity to the extent of Rs 1500 per month etc," Section 3( C) of the Act says.

    The decision to withdraw these facilities comes after the Centre abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

    More WITHDRAWN News

    Read more about:

    withdrawn farooq abdullah mehbooba mufti ghulam nabi azad jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 8:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X