Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi provided with 'Z+' VIP security cover

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Centre has accorded the top category 'Z+' VIP security cover to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, official sources said on Friday.

They said Gogoi will be protected by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during his travel all across the country. A Rajya Sabha member now, Gogoi was earlier being provided with a security cover of the Delhi Police.

He retired in November, 2019 and was later nominated to the upper house of Parliament by the government. The CRPF has a VIP security unit and Gogoi is its 63rd protectee, sources said.

They said an armed mobile team of 8-12 CRPF commandos will be securing the former CJI during travel while his house will be guarded by a similar team.

There are as many as six categories of security cover: X, Y, Y-plus, Z, Z-plus, and SPG (Special Protection Group).

While the SPG is meant only for the PM and his immediate family, other protection categories can be provided to anyone about whom the Centre or state governments have inputs of a threat.

The number of personnel guarding the protectee differ from category to category. The X category is the most basic level of protection.

a. The X category on average entails just one gunman protecting the person.

b. The Y category has one gunman for mobile security, and one (plus four on rotation) for static security.

c. Y-plus has two gunmen (plus four on rotation) for mobile security, and one (plus four on rotation) for residence security.

d. Z has six gunmen for mobile security and two (plus 8) for residence security.

e. Z-plus protectees have 10 security personnel for mobile security, and two (plus 8) for residence security.

However, there are other types of security cover even within these levels. These include security of residence, mobile security, office security, and inter-state security.