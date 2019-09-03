Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s son arrested on charges of cheating, forgery

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Naya Raipur, Sep 03: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi, who heads of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), was arrested on Tuesday in the state's Bilaspur district on charges furnishing false details in his poll affidavit.

The arrest was made following a police complaint lodged against him by Sameera Paikra, the BJP candidate from Marwahi constituency in the 2013 state Assembly polls.

Paikra in her complaint said Amit Jogi allegedly submitted wrong information about his birth place while filing his nomination papers for the 2013 polls.

After the investigation for about six months, "Amit Jogi was arrested from Marwahi Sadan in Bilaspur, based on the FIR lodged against him in February this year at Gaurela police station in the district," Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

Marwahi, a reserved seat for tribals, is represented by Ajit Jogi.