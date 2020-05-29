  • search
    Former Chhattisgarh CM, Ajit Jogi dies at 74

    Raipur, May 29: Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi passed away at the age of 74.

    His son Amit Jogi took to Twitter to make the announcement. His health was termed extremely critical after he suffered two cardiac arrests on Friday.

    Jogi had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur since suffering a cardiac arrest at his home on May 9.

      Jogi served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003. He quit the Congress in 2016 and went on to form the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J).

