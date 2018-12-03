  • search

Former CEC rules out impact of demonetisation on election spending

By
    New Delhi, Dec 3:  Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat ruled out the impact of demonetisation on black money used in elections. 

    Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat. PTI file photo
    OP Rawat said told news agency ANI, "After demonetisation, it was thought that misuse of money during the election will be brought down. But it couldn't be proved on basis of the data of the seizures. Compared to previous elections, there were more seizures in the same states."

    Rawat said that there was no check on black money used in the election. 

    "It seems political class and their financiers have no dearth of money. Money used in this manner, is generally black money. As far as black money used in the election is concerned, there was no check on it, " he said.

    Op Rawat retired as CEC on Dec 2. He is succeeded by Sunil Arora, who took over as the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner on Sunday.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 11:08 [IST]
