    Former CBI chief Rakesh Asthana among 3 IPS officers to get top pay scale

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Civil Aviation Security head Rakesh Asthana, who was at loggerheads with former CBI chief Alok Verma, is among three IPS officers who have been given the top pay scale, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

    Rakesh Asthana

    Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer and former CBI boss, along with the head of National Investigation Agency (NIA) YC Modi were given the top pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh, it said.

    SS Deswal, Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has also been given the apex pay scale.

    All the three officials are 1984-batch IPS officers.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 9:57 [IST]
