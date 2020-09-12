Former CBI chief Nageswara Rao slammed for calling Swami Agnivesh’s death ‘good riddance’

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12: Former CBI interim chief M Nageswara Rao has stirred up a controversy after he termed renowned social activist Swami Agnivesh's death as "good riddance".

Even as condolences poured in for social activist Swami Agnivesh, IPS officer M Nageswara Rao mounted a scathing attack on Agnivesh, who was often under attack by Hindu extremists for his comments and beliefs.

"GOOD RIDDANCE @swamiagnivesh. You were an Anti-Hindu donning saffron clothes. You did enormous damage to Hinduism. I am ashamed that you were born as a Telugu Brahmin," Rao wrote while sharing the news of his death. He went on to call Agnivesh a "lion in sheep clothes" and added, "My grievance against Yamaraj is why did he wait this long!".

The retired IPS officer's remark caused on outrage on social media with many calling out the serving IPS officer for his insensitivity

Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital on Friday. He was 80.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames by Swami Aryavesh, the president of the World Council of Arya Samaj, at the Agnilok Ashram in Behelpa, Gurgaon around 4 PM.

Before that, Agnivesh''s body was kept at his office at 7, Jantar Mantar Road for people to pay their last respects.