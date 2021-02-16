Former Bihar-Jharkhand Governor Rama Jois passes way

Karnataka BJP sends notice to its own MLA for critising CM Yediyurappa

pti-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Former Governor of Bihar and Jharkhand M Rama Jois died here on Tuesday after prolonged illness.

A former Rajya Sabha MP, the 88-year-old legal luminary who had also served as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, was suffering from age related ailments.

Born on July 27,1932 at Shivamogga, Mandagadde Rama Jois did his BA and Law degree.

He was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from the beginning.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed grief over the demise. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri Rama Jois, a retired judge. He had also served as a governor and a Rajya Sabha MP. I pray to God to give his family strength to bear the loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Condoling the death, Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said in a tweet, "Justice M Rama Jois is no more. He passed away at 7.30 am today.May his soul rest in peace."

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, Shobha Karandlaje too expressed her condolences.