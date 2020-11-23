Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away

Tarun Gogoi stopped from holding press meet at Assam House in Delhi, addresses media on road

New Delhi, Nov 23: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away due to multiple organ failure at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on Monday. Gogoi passed away at 5:34 pm. He was 84 and survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav.

The announcement of death was made by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2.

His condition deteriorated on November 21, following multi-organ failure and was put on invasive ventilation.

Gogoi was given dialysis on Sunday. His condition deteriorated further over the past few hours and it was stated to be "very very critical".

Gogoi, the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state had led the Congress party to a record three consecutive electoral victories in Assam Assembly polls.

He had served as the Chief Minister of the state for 15 years from 2001 to 2016.

Gogoi, a law degree holder, had last year attended court proceedings as a lawyer to witness the crucial proceedings in the Supreme Court which was hearing a batch of petitions against the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The former Assam chief minister was seen in court after a span of more than three decades. He last visited the court to argue a case in 1983.

Gogoi was the MLA from the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and a Union minister twice.