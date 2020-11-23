Was under pressure from NDA govt to go ahead with secret killings says former Assam CM

Tarun Gogoi stopped from holding press meet at Assam House in Delhi, addresses media on road

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 23: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away due to multiple organ failure at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on Monday. Gogoi passed away at 5:34 pm He was 84.

The announcement of death was made by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The 86-year-old three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on 2 November with post-COVID complications and was on non- invasive ventilation (NIV). He was put on invasive ventilation on Saturday night as his condition deteriorated, following multi-organ failure and he became unconscious with difficulty in breathing.