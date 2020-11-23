YouTube
    Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 23: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away due to multiple organ failure at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on Monday. Gogoi passed away at 5:34 pm He was 84.

    Tarun Gogoi
    Tarun Gogoi

    The announcement of death was made by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

    The 86-year-old three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on 2 November with post-COVID complications and was on non- invasive ventilation (NIV). He was put on invasive ventilation on Saturday night as his condition deteriorated, following multi-organ failure and he became unconscious with difficulty in breathing.

