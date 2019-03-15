SIT to probe into death of YSR Congress leader YS Vivekananda Reddy

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Mar 15: Y S Vivekananda Reddy, 68, younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late Y S Rajashekara Reddy was found dead on early Friday morning at his home in Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

Vivekananda Reddy's personal assistant M V Krishna Reddy has lodged a complaint with Pulivendula police expressing doubts over the nature of the death as blood clots were found in the bedroom and the bathroom.

The Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reacted on the sudden demise of YSRCP leader YS Vivekananda Reddy and ordered investigation by a Special Investigation Team, on Friday.

A case under unnatural death was registered and the body moved to the Pulivendula government hospital for postmortem, a local police inspector said.

According to the postmortem report, YSRCP leader YS Vivekananda Reddy died of murder.

On hearing the news of his death, YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and his mother Vijayamma rushed to Pulivendula from Hyderabad.

Two days ago, he was seen at the Lotus Pond residence of Jagan in Hyderabad and on Thursday, Viveka, as he was known by, campaigned for the YSRC in Pulivendula constituency.

Vivekananda was twice elected as MLA from Pulivendula in 1989 and 1994.

He was also elected twice as Lok Sabha MP from Kadapa and once as AP Member of Legislative Council in 2004. He is survived by his wife and daughter.