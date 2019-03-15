Former AP CM YSR’s brother Y S Vivekananda Reddy dies of heart attack

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Mar 15: Y S Vivekananda Reddy, 68, younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late Y S Rajashekara Reddy died of heart attack early Friday morning at his home in Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

Vivekananda Reddy's personal assistant M V Krishna Reddy has lodged a complaint with Pulivendula police expressing doubts over the nature of the death as blood clots were found in the bedroom and the bathroom

Vivekananda was twice elected as MLA from Pulivendula in 1989 and 1994.

He was also elected twice as Lok Sabha MP from Kadapa and once as AP Member of Legislative Council in 2004. He is survived by his wife and daughter.