Former Andhra CM denied VIP access to aircraft; frisked in Vijayawada airport

Vijayawada, June 15: Less than a month after failing to retain the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's post in the Assembly Elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu was on Friday denied VIP access to the aircraft and had to undergo frisking at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram.

Naidu was also denied VIP access to the aircraft and had to travel in the bus along with common passengers.

A security guard was seen frisking Naidu at the security entrance.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief was also not allowed to reach the aircraft in VIP vehicle.

The incident drew strong reaction from TDP, which alleged that BJP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were resorting to witch-hunting.

TDP leader and former state Home Minister Chinna Rajappa said the attitude of authorities was not only insulting but they also compromised on Naidu's security as he enjoys "Z plus' category security.

Naidu was one of the early supporters of Narendra Modi and backed him in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. The TDP had later joined the NDA government at the Centre. However, Naidu walked out of the NDA in 2018 owing to differences with the top BJP leadership over his demand for special status for AP.