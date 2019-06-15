  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former Andhra CM denied VIP access to aircraft; frisked in Vijayawada airport

    By
    |

    Vijayawada, June 15: Less than a month after failing to retain the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's post in the Assembly Elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu was on Friday denied VIP access to the aircraft and had to undergo frisking at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram.

    Naidu was also denied VIP access to the aircraft and had to travel in the bus along with common passengers.

    Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu
    Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu

    A security guard was seen frisking Naidu at the security entrance.

    The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief was also not allowed to reach the aircraft in VIP vehicle.

    The incident drew strong reaction from TDP, which alleged that BJP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were resorting to witch-hunting.

    Coming days will be tumultuous for Chandrababu Naidu

    TDP leader and former state Home Minister Chinna Rajappa said the attitude of authorities was not only insulting but they also compromised on Naidu's security as he enjoys "Z plus' category security.

    Naidu was one of the early supporters of Narendra Modi and backed him in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. The TDP had later joined the NDA government at the Centre. However, Naidu walked out of the NDA in 2018 owing to differences with the top BJP leadership over his demand for special status for AP.

    More CHANDRABABU NAIDU News

    Read more about:

    chandrababu naidu vijayawada airport

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue