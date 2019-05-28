Composition of the women force in the 17th Lok Sabha

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, May 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power, winning over 350 Lok Sabha seats and BJP alone emerged victorious in over 300 seats in Parliament. Having such legitimate mandate the 17th Lok Sabha is all set to assume office in early June, reports suggest.

The results of the General elections 2019 from 542 out of 543 parliamentary constituencies were declared on May 23. Polling was cancelled in Tamil Nadu's Vellore after a cash haul. Voters in Vellore will elect a Member of Parliament (MP) at a later date.

Here's a look at the composition of the 17th Lok Sabha and members who will sit in the Lower House of Parliament for the next five-year term.

397 MPs from national parties

In India, political parties are categorised - 'national parties' and 'state parties'. According to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research, 397 out of the 542 MPs come from national parties. These include 52 from the Congress and 22 from the Trinamool Congress, among others.

Dramatic increase in number of MPs with pending criminal cases

The remaining MPs are from state parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from Tamil Nadu and the Yuvajana Sramika Raithu Congress Party (YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh.

First time MP's

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, 314 MPs were first-time members. A whopping 300 out of the 542 MPs have been elected to the Lower House of the first time. A total of 197 MPs, who were in the 16th Lok Sabha, have been re-elected.

Educational qualification

About 43 percent of the MPs in Lok Sabha are now graduates. Another 25 percent are post-graduates.

Only four percent have a doctorate. This means, 349 MPs are at least graduates. As per ADR analyses 128 (24%) winners have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass, while 392 (73%) Winners have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above. 1 Winner has declared himself to be just literate and 1 Winner is Iliterate.

Women in the Lower House

There are 78 (14%) women Winners in the Lok Sabha election this year. Out of 542 Winners analysed in the Lok Sabha elections 2014,

62 (11%) Winners were women. This is the highest representation of women the Lower House has ever seen. The number is up from what was 62 in 2014.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 43 per cent of newly elected MP's are graduates

However, this 14 percent representation is significantly less than what is seen in other countries such as Bangladesh (21 percent), United States (24 percent) and United Kingdom (32 percent).

Professional background of MPs

The new Members of the 17th Lok Sabha come from diverse professional backgrounds. These include artists, medical practitioners, agriculture, business, lawyers and political and social services, among others.

And around 39 percent MPs come from a political or social work background. This is followed by people coming from agricultural activities (38 percent). About 23 percent are businessmen.

Age of the MPs

194 (36%) winners have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 343 (64%) winners have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. 2 winners were more than 80 years. The average age of the 17th Lok Sabha is 54 years. According to analysis by PRS, about 12 percent of these MPs are below the age of 40 while 6 percent are about the age of 70.

The youngest MP to be elected this time is 25-year-old Chandrani Murmu. Murmu, a tribal woman, won the Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat in Odisha. She represents the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). In fact, at the age of 25 years and 11 months, the engineering graduate has become the youngest MP.

The rich MPs

A total of 475 members are 'crorepatis'. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who won the family bastion Chhindwara, tops the list according to analysis by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

ADR analysed affidavits on assets and liabilities of 539 new MPs. The organisation was unable to access affidavits of three new Mps - two of the BJP and one of the Congress.

The average of assets of winners in the Lok Sabha elections is Rs 20.9 crore. There are 266 MPs whose assets are Rs 5 crore or above. The number of crorepati MPs elected in 2009 and 2014 were 315 (58 percent) and 443 (82 percent), respectively.