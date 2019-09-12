  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Forgot driving licence at home? Here's how to avoid paying hefty fines

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: If you don't have your driving licence or a copy of your vehicle registration and you bump into a traffic police officer. What would you do? Well we have got this sorted and this is how you can avoid the penalty.

    Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019

    Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019

    In order to improve road behaviour of people and promote road safety as a discipline, the Government of India recently implemented the newly-introduced Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect from September 1. However, there has been a lot of hue and cry over the hefty monetary fines being slapped on the traffic violators.

    No more excuses!

    No more excuses!

    A major excuse given by the motorists for not carrying relevant documents, including the driving licence and the vehicle registration certificate, is that they simply 'forgot' them. But now they can show the essential papers stored in DigiLocker or mParivahan app to avoid dishing out heavy monetary penalties.

    What is DigiLocker or mParivahan app?

    What is DigiLocker or mParivahan app?

    Driving licences and other vehicle documents can be produced through mobile apps such as DigiLocker and mParivahan. DigiLocker and mParivahan also helps you in avoiding the hefty amount of fines imposed for not carrying the documents.

    How to sign up for DigiLocker?

    How to sign up for DigiLocker?

    For those who are using DigiLocker (https://digilocker.gov.in/) for the first time, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to their mobile number registered.

    To save the documents, go to 'My RC' section, enter your registration number and click on the search button. It will then ask you to enter the last four digits of your challan number and the engine number of your vehicle.

    Enter all the details and click on 'Verify and Get Details'. You will be able to see your details on the dashboard.

    To save your driving licence, go to the 'My DL' section and enter your driving licence number and date of birth which is mentioned in your DL.

    More DRIVING LICENCE News

    Read more about:

    driving licence fine traffic

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 19:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue