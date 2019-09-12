Forgot driving licence at home? Here's how to avoid paying hefty fines

Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019

In order to improve road behaviour of people and promote road safety as a discipline, the Government of India recently implemented the newly-introduced Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect from September 1. However, there has been a lot of hue and cry over the hefty monetary fines being slapped on the traffic violators.

No more excuses!

A major excuse given by the motorists for not carrying relevant documents, including the driving licence and the vehicle registration certificate, is that they simply 'forgot' them. But now they can show the essential papers stored in DigiLocker or mParivahan app to avoid dishing out heavy monetary penalties.

What is DigiLocker or mParivahan app?

Driving licences and other vehicle documents can be produced through mobile apps such as DigiLocker and mParivahan. DigiLocker and mParivahan also helps you in avoiding the hefty amount of fines imposed for not carrying the documents.

How to sign up for DigiLocker?

For those who are using DigiLocker (https://digilocker.gov.in/) for the first time, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to their mobile number registered.

To save the documents, go to 'My RC' section, enter your registration number and click on the search button. It will then ask you to enter the last four digits of your challan number and the engine number of your vehicle.

Enter all the details and click on 'Verify and Get Details'. You will be able to see your details on the dashboard.

To save your driving licence, go to the 'My DL' section and enter your driving licence number and date of birth which is mentioned in your DL.