    Forget Priya Varrier! IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan is the new internet sensation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 26: If you have missed the famous wink video from Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier? Here's something for you in store. Take a look at IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan's cute wink video which has became the latest sensation on social media who is driving fans crazy.

    Tina who identifies herself as a Kashmiri bahu is now driving fans crazy on social media with her wink and cute dimples.

    Photo courtesy: Screen grab

    In her latest Instagram video, she is seen with a not-to-missed- wink. The video does not carry any caption but has been viewed by almost 165,000 times on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app.

    😍

    Taking to her instagram profile, Tina posted the video without any caption. As she displayed both sides of her hand with beautiful design, she also winked at her fans. And, as expected, this cute video was enough to drive her fans crazy.

    Earlier this month, Tina had travelled to Kashmir to celebrate Eid with her in-laws.

    It should be noted that Tina, the 24-year-old IAS officer clinched the top position in the Union Public Service Commission examination in 2015.

    WATCH: Venomous green snake removed from kurta of sleeping man in hospital

    Tina Dabi Khan got married with Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi in a private ceremony at a resort in Pahalgam in Kashmir in April. Their love story has all the elements of a masala Bollywood film.

    Tina Dabi, a Dalit, met Athar Amar-ul Shafi Khan for the first time at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office in North Block for a felicitation function on May 11, 2015, and fell in love with each other.

    Varrier, who shot to fame following her wink song "Manikya Malaraya Poovi" from the film "Oru Addar Love" became the most searched personality of 2018 on Google.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
