Forget long check-in queues, Bengaluru airport gets fully automated self-bag drop facility

Bengaluru, Nov 15: Here is some good news for the flyers. Bengaluru airport now introduced a Self Baggage Drop facility for a smoother and efficient travel.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited on Thursday deployed 16 fully-automated Self Bag Drop machines that will significantly accelerate the baggage transaction and reduce check-in queues.

Striving for quality and convenience at the BLR Airport, we introduce the Self Baggage Drop. Joining hands with Spicejet and Air Asia, we bring you the Self Baggage drop for a smoother and efficient travel.#SelfBaggageDrop #easytravel #travelhacks #BLRAirport pic.twitter.com/ioJ3V3wvOo — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) November 15, 2018

After terminal 1 of Mumbai airport got the facility in June 2018, KIA will be the second airport in India to have this system.

Also Read | Paperless boarding at Bengaluru airport with face recognition from 2019

In an official statement, the airport said, is the first in the Country to introduce a large deployment of fully automated baggage drop-off units.

Designed and installed by Materna IPS, the fully-automated Self Bag Drop machines would initially be available for passengers flying with Air Asia and Spice Jet. This facility would be further expanded to more airlines in the near future.

What you need to do?

As soon as you reach the airport, the passenger needs to go to these machines placed at the counters of the specific airline and place the check-in luggage on the conveyer belt near the counter.

Also Read | Now, Passengers can use DigiLocker as ID proofs at airport

The weight of the luggage is digitally displayed. If it tallies with the luggage specifications of the airline, then a slip bearing the bar code for the luggage is printed and tagged to the luggage by the machine. The passenger then has to key in the PNR number from the physical ticket or mobile into the boarding pass kiosk, which automatically issues the boarding pass. The baggage will automatically head to the cargo.