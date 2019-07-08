  • search
    Forest official attacked by TRS workers extended armed security

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, July 08: A woman Forest Range Officer, who was attacked by some people allegedly led by the brother of a ruling TRS member in KB Asifabad district over a land issue recently, has been extended armed security, police said.

    Forest official attacked by TRS workers extended armed security
    The woman forest officer attacked by some people led by TRS members. PTI photo.

    "As a precautionary measure, and after assessing the situation, and in view of threat perception, one gunman security has been given to the woman FRO, while 2+2 security has been extended to the forest divisional officer, a senior police official told PTI.

    Unique protest: Telangana forest officials launch plantation drive to protest against TRS attack

    On June 30, the police arrested TRS MLA Koneru Konappa's brother Krishna and his followers for allegedly assaulting C Anitha when she had gone to Sarasala village along with her staff and police for plantation on a land under a compensatory afforestation scheme for Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

    Video footage of the attack showed Anitha climbing onto a tractor to escape from the attack by bamboo stick-wielding people.

