YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Forensic experts reach Ghazipur border to collect evidence

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: A team of forensic experts along with the crime branch officials have reached Ghazipur border to collect forensic evidence.

    Forensic experts reach Ghazipur border to collect evidence
    Photo courtesy: Delhi Police

    The team collected samples from various locations. The Delhi Police said that all members of the public including media persons who are witnesses to the incidents of January 26 and have captured any activity on their mobile phones are requested to forward the same.

    Delhi Police issue notice to 40 farmer leaders; ultimatum to protesters to vacate UP gate in Ghaziabad

    Meanwhile, the police has blocked entry to all at Ghazipur border protest site. The media too has not been allowed to enter the site. One police personnel and a local were injured during the stone pelting between farmers and counter protesters at the Singhu border.

    The Delhi Traffic Police on its Twitter handle said, "Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli,Piau Maniyari borders closed.Lampur, Safiabad,Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders opened. Please take alternate route. Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Rd,GTK road and NH 44."

    More DELHI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    delhi police forensic farmers protest

    Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 16:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X