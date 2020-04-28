Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to attend BRICS meet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: India will take part in the crucial meeting of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) foreign ministers today.

The discussions would be around the outbreak of the coronavirus. The meeting will be held via video-conferencing and will be convened by Russia. Foreign minister, S Jaishankar will attend the meeting. China's foreign minister, Wang Yi too will be part of the meeting.

The presence of Wang was confirmed by the foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang in a statement today.

The statement said that Wang will discuss with his counterparts the impact of COVID-19 on international relations, concerted efforts to address global challenging and deepening BRICS cooperation and other topics.