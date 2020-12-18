Foreign forces fuelling farmers protest: BJP MLA

Your negotiations have not worked, SC tells Centre: Indicates setting up of committee

India

oi-Deepika S

Ballia, Dec 18: BJP MLA Surendra Singh has described the farmers'' protest against three farm laws as a "sponsored sit-in of anti-national forces" and claimed that the movement has foreign funding.

He alleged that the foreign forces were fuelling the farmers'' protest in the same way they were supporting the movement in Shaheen Bagh during anti-CAA protests.

"After seeing the farmers'' movement, it appears that this is a sponsored agitation by anti-national forces and has foreign funding," Singh, a BJP MLA from Bairia constituency, claimed.

"Foreign forces want to destabilise the country under the guise of this movement," he told reporters on Thursday night.

Singh is known for making controversial remarks.

He alleged that when a person from the Sikh community in Britain protests against the farm laws, it means "those who are leading the movement are Khalistanis".

"Only people with the Khalistani mindset are taking part in the movement," the BJP MLA claimed.