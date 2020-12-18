YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Foreign forces fuelling farmers protest: BJP MLA

    By
    |

    Ballia, Dec 18: BJP MLA Surendra Singh has described the farmers'' protest against three farm laws as a "sponsored sit-in of anti-national forces" and claimed that the movement has foreign funding.

    He alleged that the foreign forces were fuelling the farmers'' protest in the same way they were supporting the movement in Shaheen Bagh during anti-CAA protests.

    File photo
    File photo

    "After seeing the farmers'' movement, it appears that this is a sponsored agitation by anti-national forces and has foreign funding," Singh, a BJP MLA from Bairia constituency, claimed.

    "Foreign forces want to destabilise the country under the guise of this movement," he told reporters on Thursday night.

    Singh is known for making controversial remarks.

    He alleged that when a person from the Sikh community in Britain protests against the farm laws, it means "those who are leading the movement are Khalistanis".

      Major leaders exit TMC in 2 days, worry for Mamata | Oneindia News

      "Only people with the Khalistani mindset are taking part in the movement," the BJP MLA claimed.

      More FARMERS PROTEST News

      Read more about:

      farmers protest

      Story first published: Friday, December 18, 2020, 13:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 18, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X