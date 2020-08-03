Forcible quarantine of Bihar IPS officer in Mumbai not right says Nitish Kumar

Patna, Aug 03: Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar has expressed displeasure over the forcible quarantine of the Indian Police Service officer, who was sent to Mumbai to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kumar said that he was informed about the incident by the DGP. I will speak with the authorities there. What ever happened is not right, Kumar also told reporters. This is not political, but a legal responsibility of the Bihar police. They are only carrying out their duty, the Bihar CM also said.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey charged that Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer from Patna who is in Mumbai to probe a case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been "forcibly quarantined" by civic authorities in the metropolis.

Tiwari is heading a Bihar Police team which is in Mumbai to investigate an "abetment to suicide" case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna.

"IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today," Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Pandey tweeted.

"He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaon," he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 24.

Last month, Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR in Patna of "abetment to suicide" naming actress Rhea Chakraborty, said to be close to the dead Patna-born actor, and her family members as accused. Tiwari was posted as the City SP (East) in Patna.

The Mumbai Police, which is also probing the death case, have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including those from Sushant Singh Rajput's family, his cook and people from the film industry that include filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra.