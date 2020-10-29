Forces on high alert as terrorists in northeast play into Chinese hands

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: The unified command of the security forces has decided not to scale down counter-insurgency operations in Assam and the adjoining states. This despite the situation in the area witnessing a significant improvement in terms of law and order.

There is an apprehension that the Chinese are trying to instigate insurgent groups of northeast. It may be recalled the the Global Times had said that if India plays the Taiwan card, China should help militant groups of India to retaliate.

There have been scores of Intelligence Bureau reports which have spoken about Ulfa-I chief Paresh Baruah playing into the hands of China. He had recently used the world so-called Arunachal Pradesh as well. While there is no evidence of the involvement of the outfit on the ground, it is evident that he is making statements relating to Arunachal Pradesh only to please the Chinese.

Owing to these developments, the unified command met and reviewed the prevailing law and order situation. It was decided that there should be no let up in counter-insurgency operations. During the meeting, it was pointed that terrorists could sneak into Assam and disturb the situation. It was further pointed that the terrorists could look to revive themselves by taking advantage of the Bodoland Territorial Council.