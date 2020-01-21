  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Forces behind Mangaluru 'bomb' incident will be curbed: B S Yediyurappa

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 21: A day after bomb scare surfacing at Mangaluru International Airport, on Tuesday Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa termed the incident as "unfortunate" as he tried to allay fears of citizens, while assuring them that the "forces" behind it would be curbed.

    Whereas, the Leader of the Opposition and Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed it as "intelligence failure".

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Karnataka CM, who is currently in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meet, took on to Twitter, and wrote, "The incident of bomb scare surfacing at Mangaluru International Airport is unfortunate. The forces behind this incident will be curbed. We will not tolerate any activity that will disturb the security. There is no need for citizens to fear."

    Meanwhile, terming the incident as "frightening", the former CM of the state, Siddaramaiah demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident and that those behind it be brought to justice.

    He added, "I don't know what the intelligence was doing recently. Two people have died in 'golibar' (two people killed during anti CAA protets). After that there have been repeated incidents. I want to call it an intelligence failure."

    Bomb at Mangalore airport: CCTV shows suspect had second bag in his possession

    A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the airport here on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground.

    More BS YEDIYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yediyurappa siddaramaiah

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 21:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue