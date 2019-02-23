'Force', 'intimidation' will worsen situation: Mirwaiz reacts to crackdown on Jamat

Srinagar, Feb 23: Criticising the government over crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami, Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday said "force and intimidation" will only "worsen" the situation.

Mirwaiz strongly opposed the arrest of some separatist leaders including JKLF chief Yasin Malik.

Police swooped on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir members in Kashmir during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and detained around two dozen of its cadres, including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz - hours after Yasin Malik was detained on Friday night.

"Strongly condemn the nocturnal crackdown on Jamat-e-Islami leadership and cadres and the arrest of Yasin Malik. Such illegal and coercive measures against Kashmiris are futile and will not change realities on ground. Force and intimidation will only worsen the situation," Mirwaiz posted on Twitter.

The action came days after an audacious terror attack on a convoy in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives on February 14.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and workers of Jamaat organisation. Mehbooba Mufti questioned on what legal grounds Hurriyat leaders were arrested.