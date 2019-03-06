Forbes Billionaire list 2019: Jeff Bezos on top, Mukesh Ambani ranks 13th richest in world

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 06: Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos is still the richest person in the world, with a fortune of $131bn while Mukesh Ambani jumped six positions to rank 13th on Forbes World's Billionaire list released on Tuesday. Jeff Bezos has topped Forbes' list of the World's Billionaires for the second year in a row, after becoming the first person to do so with a net worth of over $100bn in 2018.

Bezos, 55, remains the world's richest person, ahead of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, as his riches swelled by USD 19 billion in one year and is now worth USD 131 billion, Forbes said.

Ambani, 61, saw wealth soar from USD 40.1 billion in 2018 when he was placed 19th richest in the world, to USD 50 billion to be rank at 13th in 2019.

The list of Indian billionaires includes Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Birla (122), Chairman and founder of the Adani Group Gautam Adani (167), Bharti Airtel head Sunil Mittal (244), co-founder of consumer goods giant Patanjali Ayurveda Acharya Balkrishna (365), Piramal Entreprises Chair Ajay Piramal (436), Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (617), Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy (962) and RCom chairman Reliance Anil Ambani (1349).

Earlier, Ambani was placed at the 33rd position on the 2017 listing of Forbes.