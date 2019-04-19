  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    For ‘why thieves have Modi surname’ remark, Rahul Gandhi dragged to court

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Patna, Apr 19: Rahul Gandhi was dragged to court over his "why all thieves have Modi in their name" remark, with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi filing a defamation suit against the Congress president.

    For ‘why thieves have Modi surname’ remark, Rahul Gandhi dragged to court
    Rahul Gandhi

    The senior BJP leader filed a criminal complaint before the court of Patna Chief Judicial Magistrate Kumar Gujnan under Section 500 of IPC (punishment for defamation) against Gandhi for his comment at a rally in Maharashtra which he claimed was defamatory to the people with Modi surname.

    Rahul's candidature in Wayanad sign of appeasement politics: PM Modi

    Sushil Kumar Modi said in his petition that he "felt hurt" by Gandhi's "sweeping remarks" at the April 13 rally, which was telecast live on TV news channels, as it tarnished the reputation of those who shared the surname, including himself.

    The matter will come up for hearing on April 22.

    Gandhi had on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over corruption and asked how all "thieves" have 'Modi' as the common surname as he referred to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

    "I have a question. Why all thieves have Modi in their names whether it is Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out," Gandhi had said.

    Does it behove Rahul to label all Modis as thieves? asks PM Modi

    Soon after, the Bihar leader had threatened to sue the Congress chief, saying lakhs of people in the state had Modi as their surname and they felt hurt by his remark.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi sushil kumar modi congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue