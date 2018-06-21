For this lady recruiter, her Islamic blog acted as a front to lure Indian Muslims into ISIS

The National Investigation Agency which recently questioned ISIS recruiter Karen Aisha Hamid is piecing together the details. She was found to be an active recruiter and had taken several Indians into the ISIS, the NIA says.

The 36 year old Filipino woman was questioned by the NIA recently at Manila. Her questioning went on for three days, during which he had said, ' I am only an Islamic blogger.'

NIA officials tell OneIndia that her blog was a front for recruitments. Her writings were provocative and this lured several into the fold of the Islamic State. The NIA also says that she is major recruiter who handled India operations and was also an expert in setting honey traps. Hamidon was arrested in Philippines by the National Bureau of Investigation.

NIA sources say that she actively used Telegram, Facebook and WhatsApp to recruit into the ISIS. She targeted not only Indian Muslims, but also others in other parts of the world. The NIA during its investigations into the various ISIS modules in India found that Hamidon was an active recruiter.

Following the probe the NIA sent out a letter rogatory or a judicial request to their counterparts in Philippines. In the request, the NIA mentioned her address as Diego Shilang village in Taguig City, Metro Manila. Details of her phone numbers, her identity as Aisha al-Muslimah and her email id @KarenAishaHamidon were also sent out by the NIA.

Her name cropped up when the NIA questioned two operatives from India. One was an Indian Oil Corporation manager, Sirajuddin who was arrested from Jaipur and the other was a 22 year old computer engineer from Tamil Nadu, Mohammad Naseer who was recently deported from Sudan.

The NIA states in a chargesheet that Hamidon had influenced many through social media channels and chat groups. It also said that she had also targeted Muslims in US, UK, UAE, Argentina, Bangladesh and Australia. She would target youth through groups which she called as Islam Q&A and Ummah Affairs.

