'For the sake of our youth': Kejriwal urges PM to cancel final year exams in central universities

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 11: Amid concern over growing coronavirus cases, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to cancel upcoming final year exam of Delhi University and other central government universities.

"For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon'ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exam of DU and other central govt universities and save the future," Kejriwal tweeted.

The appeal to PM comes few hours after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced cancellation o fall examinations, including final exams, that would be conducted in universities under the city-state's government.

Taking to Twitter, the deputy CM said, "In light of the major disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams." The decision would also apply to semester as well as terminal exams at various state universities across the national capital.

For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon’ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central govt universities and save the future. pic.twitter.com/V7iinytR9O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 11, 2020

Sisodia, who also handles the education ministry, said that schools and colleges have been shut throughout amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

He also requested the Central government to follow the same pattern for the CBSE board exams in the national capital and it is finally happening.

UGC issues fresh guidelines: Final-year university exams to be concluded by September-end

The minister added that while the matter with schools was sorted, universities posed another challenge as this entire semester no practicals, field or lab research could be carried out.