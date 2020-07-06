  • search
    For the next 1 year Kerala will follow these COVID-19 rules

    Thiruvananthapuram, July 06: In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, Kerala has set norms and restrictions which will be applicable for one full year.

    In the new rules, the Kerala government has said that wearing of masks and social distancing norms would be mandatory. These rules would be in force for one year, the government has also said.

    The government further said that social distancing norms of upto six feet distance will be mandatory for the next year.

    Kerala's one year COVID-19 norms:

    For how long will masks be mandatory in Kerala?

    For one year

    What the social distancing norms in Kerala?

    Six feet distance, applicable for one year

    Can weddings be held in Kerala?

    Yes, by 50 people only

    What the funeral norms in Kerala?

    Only 20 can be part of it

    Will social gatherings be allowed in Kerala?

    Yes, with 10 people and written permission is needed

    Will passes be needed for inter-state travel?

    Yes, you will need to register on the Jagratha e-platform app

    How long are COVID-19 restrictions applicable in Kerala?

    For one year

