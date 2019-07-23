“For the love of our nation:” Martyred soldier, Aurangazeb’s brothers join Army

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 23: The two brothers os martyred Kashmiri soldier, Aurangazeb have joined the Indian Army. Aurangazeb, it may recalled was abducted and killed by terrorists in Pulwama, while he was on his way home for Eid.

The two brothers who joined the Army said that they did so for the love of the country and also to keep Aurangazeb's legacy alive. The two brother, Mohammad Shabbir Salani and Mohammad Tariq are currently undergoing training for their induction into the Punjab Regiment.

It may be recalled that their father, a former Armyman had joined the BJP in the presence of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during a rally at Vijaypur, Jammu on February 3 this year.