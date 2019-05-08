For the first time since CISCE's inception, 2 students score 100% in class 12th ISC exam

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 08: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE and ISC exam 2019 results yesterday and for the first time two students scored 100 percent marks in the ISC class 12 exams since the board's inception in 1958.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a privately held national-level board of school education in India that conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and the Indian School Certificate examinations for Class X and Class XII respectively. It was established in 1958. Over 2,100 schools in India and abroad are affiliated to the CISCE.

The results of the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 were announced on Tuesday by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon.

While girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.05 percent in class 10 examination as against 98.12 per cent by boys, the pass percentage achieved by girls in class 12 examination is 97.84 percent as against 95.40 per cent of boys, a PTI report said.

Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal topped the class 10 ISCE examination with 99.60 per cent. The second rank has been shared by ten students with 99.40 per cent marks and the third rank has been shared by 24 students with 99.20 per cent marks.

Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan topped the class 12 ISC examination with 100 per cent marks. The second rank has been shared by 16 students with 99.75 percent and the third rank has been shared by 36 students with 99.50 per cent marks.