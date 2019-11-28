For the 8th time a non-lawmaker CM to take oath in Maharashtra

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 28: It would be for the 8th time that a leader who is not an MLA or lawmaker would be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray who will be taking oath as CM later today is not an MLA or a member of the legislative council. The others in this list are A R Antulay, Vasantdada Patil, Shivajirao Nilangekar-Patil, Shankarrao Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan. Even Sharad Pawar was not an MLA or MLC when he had taken oath as the chief minister.

While there is no bar in a person talking oath despite not being a member of any of the Houses, it is mandated that he or she is elected in due course of time.

Thackeray can either contest an election as MLA or get elected as the Member of the Legislative Council in order to continue as the CM of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra: The lessons for the BJP to learn

Mumbai would witness a grand swearing-in ceremony today with Uddhav taking oath as the CM. Maharashtra has witnessed drama ever since the results of the assembly elections were announced. The BJP was the single largest party with 105 seats. The Shiv Sena which fought the elections alongside the BJP, however, demanded the CM's chair for 2.5 years. The BJP, however, refused to concede following which the Shiv Sena allied with the NCP and Congress to form the government.