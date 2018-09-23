  • search

For talks to be held, Pakistan must prove that it won't back terrorists: Gen Rawat

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 23: In line with the Centre's stand that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said that the Union Government has taken the right decision to call off talks between Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers.

    Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
    Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistan counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi were to meet in New York this week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

    General Rawat said that the Indian Government has time and again made it clear that Pakistan must stop terrorists from using its soil to launch attacks against India.

    "Talks are not being held, because our government's policy is that talks and terrorism can not take place together. We have given a clear message to Pakistan. Government's policy is clear that Pakistan has to prove with their actions that they are not promoting terrorism," the Army Chief said.

    "They (Pakistan) keep saying that they will not let their soil be used for terrorist activities against other nation. But we can see that terrorist activities are taking place and terrorists are coming from across the border," he added.

    [Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, seeks resumption of India-Pakistan talks]

    India, on Friday, decided to call off the meeting of foreign ministers of India and Pakistan that it had agreed to a day before. India cited the recent killing of three SPOs in the Kashmir Valley allegedly by Pakistan-backed terrorists and the mutilation of the body of BSF Head Constable Narendra Kumar near the International Border as one of the reasons for cancelling the talks. 

    [How Pakistan stage managed the attacks on cops to derail talks with India]

    "Only the government can decide if talks should be held in such an environment and I think govt has taken the right decision that terrorism and peace talks cannot be held together," General Rawat said today (Sep 23).

    Another reason cited by India for cancelling the talks was that Pakistan has released a series of 20 postage stamps glorifying Burhan Wani, a terrorist who was killed by Indian forces in Kashmir in 2016.

    Read more about:

    general bipin rawat pakistan army chief general qamar bajwa army chief pakistan

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 17:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue