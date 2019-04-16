  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    For support from BJD, Naveen Patnaik has this clause

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Apr 16: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) headed by chief minister Naveen Patnaik indicated it may shun its decade-old policy of keeping equal distance from both BJP and Congress after general elections and support the coalition that would support the just demand of Odisha.

    Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik
    Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik

    Patnaik's statement apparently made it clear that the regional party is ready to support any coalition in the interest of the state.Odisha has a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats. BJD which had won 20 out of them in last general elections still holds tremendous influence in the state. Ever since it severed alliance with BJP before the 2009 general election, the Biju Janata Dal has been claiming to be maintaining equal distance from both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led UPA.

    "Whichever government supports the just demand of Odisha, we will support that coalition. Whether it is UPA, NDA or anyone," Patnaik told a new channel. Anyone could be interpreted as a grouping of regional parties which could emerge as a third front after the poll results. Taking a dig at the chief minister for his changed stance, opposition Congress and BJP said the departure from the BJD chief's often repeated claim showed he has now sensed defeat in the elections this time.

    Who is BJP's CM candidate in Odisha? Patnaik wants to know

    Though the BJD had supported the NDA government's several bills inlcuding GST, MMDR (amendment) or controversial demonetisation in last five years, Patnaik all along claimed that his party has been maintaining equal distance from both the groupings. The BJD had also supported NDA's presidential candidate and the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha elections.Even a week ago on April 8, Patnaik had said that his party would maintain eqi-distance from both UPA and NDA.

    While snapping his party's more than decade-old ties with the BJP in 2009, Patnaik had dubbed the BJP as "communal" and the Congress as "corrupt."Patnaik's readiness to support any coalition assumes significance as it comes after the first phase of polling in Odisha. Earlier this month, while releasing BJD's poll manifesto, Patnaik had asserted that no national party would be able to form government at the Centre on its own.Therefore, regional parties like BJD would have a major role to play in the government formation in the Centre.

    On the same plea, Patnaik during election campaign has been calling upon the people of Odisha to ensure that BJD wins all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state so that the regional party could call shots at the centre.The BJD has been demanding special category status for Odisha saying it will solve most of the state's problems."Patnaik makes such statement because he is now aware that BJD is losing the polls in Odisha," said BJP state vice president Samir Mohanty. OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said: "Patnaik is saying so as he is not sure about victory of his party in the elections."

    lok-sabha-home

    More NAVEEN PATNAIK News

    Read more about:

    naveen patnaik bjd alliance bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 5:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue