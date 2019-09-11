  • search
    For some, words 'Om' and 'Cow' symbolise 16th Century: Modi

    By Vishal S
    Mathura, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) in Mathura today, said that the mere mention of words "Cow" and "Om" makes some people feel that the country is in 16th Century.

    The NADCP program aims at vaccinating over 500 Million livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against foot and mouth disease.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Speaking in Mathura, the Prime Minister spoke on terrorism and rued that it's deep roots are flourishing in India's neighbourhood.

      PM Modi arrives in Mathura, gives rag pickers a hand

      "Today terrorism has become an ideology, which is not bound by national boundaries. This is a global problem," he said.

      He took a jibe at those who make fun of India's tradition and culture.

      "Iss desh ka durbhagya hai ki kuchh logo ke kaan par agar 'om' aur 'gaaye' shabd padhta hai to unke baal khade ho jate hain, unko lagta hai desh 16th shatabdi mein chala gaya, aisa gyaan, desh barbaad karne walo ne desh barbaad karne mein kuchh nahi chhoda hai. (It is misfortune of this country that the moment some poeple hear words like Cow and Om, they feel uncomfortable and associate it with 16th century..)," he added.

      Modi, earlier in the day, also visited a cattle farm and was seen playing with a calf. PM Modi launched the 'National Animal Disease Control Programme' today as well as the 'National Artificial Insemination Programme'.

      The National Animal Disease Control Programme aims to eradicate Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in the livestock and to vaccinate over 500 Million livestock including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against foot and mouth disease.

      The programme also aims at vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against Brucellosis disease. The programme has two components - to control the diseases by 2025 and eradication by 2030.

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mathura early morning on Wednesday and was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

      Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
