YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    For raping woman, harassing minor daughter, man gets 10 years in jail

    By
    |

    Muzaffarnagar, Dec 26: A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana has sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment for raping a woman and sexually harassing her minor daughter two years ago.

    For raping woman, harassing minor daughter, man gets 10 years in jail
    Representational Image

    Special judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on accused Sachin on Thursday after holding him guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, prosecution lawyer Satyender Dhiryan said.

    Prosecutors must be trained to deal for POCSO cases: SC

    The court in Shamli district has also directed the accused to pay half the amount of the fine to the victims.

    According to Dhiryan, Sachin had also made a video of the crime and blackmailed the victims.

    More HARASSMENT News

    Read more about:

    harassment pocso act

    Story first published: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X