For phone signal, MP Minister climbs atop 50 foot high swing

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Feb 22: A photograph and a video of a Madhya Pradesh minister sitting atop a 50-foot high swing in Ashok Nagar district to get a robust signal on his cellphone network led to a plethora of memes and jokes centred around the government's much-vaunted ''Digital India'' thrust.

The photograph of MP Minister of State for Public Health Engineering Brajendra Singh Yadav on the swing in Amkho village was published in newspapers while the video went viral on social media on Sunday.

The village is surrounded by hills and is hosting a ''Bhagwad Katha'' (recitation) programme amid a fair that has a 50-foot high swing as one of its attractions, eyewitnesses said.

Brajendra Singh Yadav told reporters that local residents were approaching him with problems but he was not being able to help them due to the poor mobile phone network in the area.

"So I climbed atop the swing to get a clear signal in order to contact officials to get people's problems solved. I am in the village for nine days as I am the host of the Bhagwad Katha and Sriram Mahayagya," he said.