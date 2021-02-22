YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    For phone signal, MP Minister climbs atop 50 foot high swing

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Feb 22: A photograph and a video of a Madhya Pradesh minister sitting atop a 50-foot high swing in Ashok Nagar district to get a robust signal on his cellphone network led to a plethora of memes and jokes centred around the government's much-vaunted ''Digital India'' thrust.

    The photograph of MP Minister of State for Public Health Engineering Brajendra Singh Yadav on the swing in Amkho village was published in newspapers while the video went viral on social media on Sunday.

    For phone signal, MP Minister climbs atop 50 foot high swing
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The village is surrounded by hills and is hosting a ''Bhagwad Katha'' (recitation) programme amid a fair that has a 50-foot high swing as one of its attractions, eyewitnesses said.

    Brajendra Singh Yadav told reporters that local residents were approaching him with problems but he was not being able to help them due to the poor mobile phone network in the area.

    "So I climbed atop the swing to get a clear signal in order to contact officials to get people's problems solved. I am in the village for nine days as I am the host of the Bhagwad Katha and Sriram Mahayagya," he said.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X