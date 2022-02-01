YouTube
    For mental health counselling, National Tele Mental Health Program will be launched: FM

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Union finance minister Niramala Sitharaman announced a national tele mental health programme. This will feature a network of 23 world-class telemedical mental health centres.

    The National Tele Mental Health Program will be developed to provide mental health counselling as a result of the pandemic's consequences.

    In her speech, addressing the pandemic induced mental health challenges, the finance minister said that the Central government will be launching a national tele mental health programme.

    "The pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages. To better the access to quality mental health counseling and care services, a national tele mental health programme will be launched," the minister added.

    Further explaining the programme, she said a network of 23 tele medi mental health centers of excellence will be operated, with NIMHANS being the nodal center. She further added that International Institute of Information technology, Bengaluru (IIIT) will provide technology support.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fourth Budget, which aims to keep India as the world's fastest-growing economy.

    The Indian economy is expected to grow 9.2% in the fiscal year that ends in March, after contracting 7.3% the previous fiscal year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 12:23 [IST]
