For long lasting pace need to rein in on terror groups: Doval in Kabul

New Delhi, Jan 14: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval during his talks in Afghanistan spoke about jointly combating terrorism.

He also said that no part of Afghanistan should be used to perpetrate violence particularly by Pakistan backed terror groups. During his two day unannounced visit to Kabul, Doval expressed concerns about the activities of international terror groups. He said that these could mar efforts for long lasting peace in the region.

The NSA also called on President Ashraf Ghani and discussed counter-terrorism cooperation and efforts for building a regional consensus on supporting peace in Afghanistan. Ghani said that Afghanistan and India in joint efforts with NATO and the US will be able to succeed in the fight against terrorism.

While Doval expressed willingness to continue India's cooperation with Afghanistan, President Ghani said that the Afghan Defense and Security Forces are guarantors of stability in Afghanistan, and are at the forefront of war against regional and global terrorism.

The NSA also held meeting with his counterpart Hamdullah Mohib, foreign minister, Mohammad Atmar and Afghanistan's chief negotiator Abdullah Abdullah. The authorities in Afghanistan said that the two sides held extensive discussions on issues of strategic mutual interest, including on synchronising efforts to combat terrorism and build peace.