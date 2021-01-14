YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    For long lasting pace need to rein in on terror groups: Doval in Kabul

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 14: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval during his talks in Afghanistan spoke about jointly combating terrorism.

    He also said that no part of Afghanistan should be used to perpetrate violence particularly by Pakistan backed terror groups. During his two day unannounced visit to Kabul, Doval expressed concerns about the activities of international terror groups. He said that these could mar efforts for long lasting peace in the region.

    For long lasting pace need to rein in on terror groups: Doval in Kabul

    The NSA also called on President Ashraf Ghani and discussed counter-terrorism cooperation and efforts for building a regional consensus on supporting peace in Afghanistan. Ghani said that Afghanistan and India in joint efforts with NATO and the US will be able to succeed in the fight against terrorism.

    Chinese spies caught in Afghanistan espionage racket, return to Beijing on chartered flight

    While Doval expressed willingness to continue India's cooperation with Afghanistan, President Ghani said that the Afghan Defense and Security Forces are guarantors of stability in Afghanistan, and are at the forefront of war against regional and global terrorism.

    The NSA also held meeting with his counterpart Hamdullah Mohib, foreign minister, Mohammad Atmar and Afghanistan's chief negotiator Abdullah Abdullah. The authorities in Afghanistan said that the two sides held extensive discussions on issues of strategic mutual interest, including on synchronising efforts to combat terrorism and build peace.

    More AJIT DOVAL News

    Read more about:

    ajit doval afghanistan

    Story first published: Thursday, January 14, 2021, 8:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X