For global peace and security, reform in United Nations Security Council important

New Delhi, Oct 2: During the recent visit of President of Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to India, the visiting leader not only supported a comprehensive reform in the United Nations but also in the United Nations Security Council for global peace and security. Reforms in the United Nations becomes all the more necessary in view of Chinese support of terrorists like Masood Azhar.

India has been getting support to fight against terror and its permanent space at the UN Security Council from all quarters. External Affairs ministry said that India and Uzbekistan reaffirmed that the United Nations must play a central role in maintaining global peace and security, and in development and advancing international cooperation. Both the countries agreed to strengthen their mutual support and cooperation in the United Nations and other international and regional organizations.

The ministry said that both the countries called for comprehensive reforms in the UN Security Council, including expansion in both categories of membership. Uzbekistan reaffirmed its support to India's candidature for permanent membership of the UN Security Council, and noted request of India for support to its candidature for a non-permanent seat of UNSC for 2021-2022.

India has been fighting against terrorism coming from across the border. The most unfortunate part of the story is that China comes to the rescue of Pakistan giving a blind eye to terrorism. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj while speaking at United Nations General Assembly too talked about reform in United Nations security council. Countries like the US, Britain and France support India's permanent place in UN Security which is being opposed by China.

Not only that China has always been foiling moves of India on the issue of terrorism being a veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council. In response to India's bid to get declared Masood Azhar a designated terrorist during the UNGA in New York, Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi defended his country's move against India's bids at the UN to list chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Strategic experts say that United Nations without reforms will soon become redundant. As far as Chinese move against India's bid to get Masood Azhar declared international terrorist is concerned, China will not allow that to happen as it considers India as a serious challenge to it with Indian growth trajectory that to when information are not suppressed in India.

China also talks about lack of consensus on the issue of Azhar however, Jaish-e-Mohammed, founded by Azhar, has already been in the UN's list of banned terror outfits. With a minister in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party government-led by Imran Khan, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri sharing stage with Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed at an event in Islamabad makes things more obvious that Pakistan will continue with its policy of terrorism. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri is Pakistan's religious affairs minister.

As far as Masood Azhar is concerned, he is accused of several terrorist attacks in India including Uri military base in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016, in which 17 security personnel were killed. But China has been repeatedly blocking India's move in this regard.