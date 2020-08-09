YouTube
    'For development of new India, entire nation needs to progress': PM Modi to BJP workers

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said that for the development of a new India, the entire nation needs to progress. He also said that the government's work should reach out to the last person at the end of the development ladder.

    Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands via video conferencing, Modi said "for the development of New India, the entire nation needs to progress. The government may function from a specific point, but its work should reach out to every one and more importantly, to the person at the end of the ladder."

    "Be it a pandemic or any other problem, we all have to work together and stay connected with the people. We have to provide assistance to all," he added.

    "India is fortunate that we have various things in different areas which can be developed. In Andaman and Nicobar, we are going to lay emphasis on industries related to sea-food, organic products and coconut-based products," he said.

    "Andaman and Nicobar Islands contributed in India's struggle for Independence. It will also play a key role in Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the security and growth of New India," PM Modi further added.

    "I'm sure that high-speed broadband connectivity that will be launched tomorrow will help people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to have a virtual connect with other parts of the country. Everyone will be able to avail the benefits of all kinds of online services, amid pandemic," PM Modi said.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 17:27 [IST]
