For derogatory comments against Modi, Parliament official demoted

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 13: A deputy director in the Parliament's security branch has been demoted for posting offensive, demeaning and sarcastic comments on the social media against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and some Union Ministers.

Urujul Hassan has been demoted to a lower grade of security officer for five years the notification said. The order said that he would not be able to regain his current position after five years. Hassan had been under suspension since 2018.

The order said that Hassan also shared a number of posts indicating his active involvement, indulgence and assistance in political activities, canvassing in connection with an election to the legislature, failure to maintain political neutrality.

This is the first time that a Parliament official has faced action for his or her social media activities. After an internal committee held Hassan guilty, Rajya Chairman Venkaiah Naidu took the final call.