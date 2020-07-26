For coronavirus, not floor test: Gehlot pitches Rajasthan assembly session from July 31

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, July 26: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a fresh proposal has requested Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a special session of the state assembly session from July 31. The agenda for the session include one on the coronavirus pandemic, without mentioning a floor test, reports said on Sunday.

The Governor had earlier rejected Gehlot's proposal to call an assembly session. He had sought clarifications on six points from the state government, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for a Vidhan Sabha session.

Governor has received Rajasthan cabinet's revised proposal on assembly session: Sources

The governor asked Gehlot to submit again, with the clarifications, his recommendation for calling a session. A statement from the governor included queries on the free movement of MLAs and the reason why the session needed to be called urgently.

After a late night sitting, the Cabinet met again at Gehlot's home on Saturday, approving the new draft. The Congress government, which is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs, says it wants to hold the session so its majority can be proved.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhawanhas confirmed that the Rajasthan governor has received a revised proposal from the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31.